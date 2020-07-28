COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

There was a downtick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Tuesday, July 28.

Of the 57,397 test results reported on Monday, July 27 to New York State, 534, or 0.93 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent

Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent

Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 14 from a day earlier) on Monday with another 57 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 27 from a day earlier).

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 68

Number ICU - 152 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (-3)

Total Discharges - 72,813 (+47)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,126

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.