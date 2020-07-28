Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From More States, Puerto Rico, DC Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Five-Day Long Island Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was a downtick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results on Long Island, according to five-day data released by New York State on Tuesday, July 28.

Of the 57,397 test results reported on Monday, July 27 to New York State, 534, or 0.93 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Thursday, July 23: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 24: 0.9 percent
  • Saturday, July 25: 1.3 percent
  • Sunday, July 26: 1.5 percent
  • Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (down 14 from a day earlier) on  Monday with another 57 positive cases in Suffolk County (down 27 from a day earlier).

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with none on Long Island.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 68
  • Number ICU - 152 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 72,813 (+47)
  • Deaths - 9
  • Total Deaths - 25,126

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.