COVID-19: Here Are Latest Positive Testing Percentages For Nassau, Suffolk

Less than 1 percent of Long Islanders being tested for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have tested positive in the past five days, according to new data.

With thousands being tested, just .9 percent tested positive for COVID-19 in Nassau County, with .8 percent testing positive in Suffolk County, similar to other counties throughout the state.

In the past 24 hours, 3,939 people were tested in Nassau, with 36 testing positive for COVID-19. In Suffolk, 4,110 people were tested, with 33 confirmed to have the virus.

Upwards of 50,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted daily statewide, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The state currently has the lowest rate of infection in the country, the governor noted.

New York currently has 1,608 hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest since Friday, March 20. The three-day rolling average of COVID-19 fatalities is down to 27, the lowest since Saturday, March 21.

“Talk about a great irony,” Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing at the new Tappan Zee Bridge in Westchester. “When this started, people from other states didn’t want New Yorkers coming to their states because of our high COVID rate.

"Now we’re worried about people from the other states that have a high rate of COVID could be traveling to New York and bringing us the virus.”

