COVID-19: DoorDash Will Soon Start Delivering Tests

DoorDash, the online food ordering, and delivery system, is expanding its on-demand health offerings with new rapid COVID-19 tests that can return results within 48 hours.

The company announced this week that it is partnering with Vault Health and Everlywell to allow customers access two COVID-19 home collection kits that received FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Kits will be available on-demand from DoorDash’s DashMart locations across the nation

According to DoorDash, the kits will first be made available in 12 major cities, with more rolling out in the coming months.

Both kits contain polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which is a molecular test and considered the most accurate of the testing varieties on the market. The Vault Health test kits will cost $119, while Everlywell is selling for $109 each.

In a statement, Vault Founder and CEO Jason Feldman said that his company “makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the US.

“Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time.”

Officials said that COVID-19 testing will “continue to play a critical role as businesses and schools begin to re-open across the US."

“Tests that can be taken at home and mailed to a lab offer even more convenience to customers as they eliminate the need to make a trip to a testing facility, or wait in long lines at the pharmacy or grocery store.”

Dr. Marisa Cruz, Head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former Senior Medical Advisor for Digital Health at the FDA made note that upwards of 30 percent of people skip doctor’s appointments because they have no reliable way to get there.

“The fact that you can now get a kit delivered to your door in hours, quickly collect a sample and drop your kit in the mail, and then receive an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis and speak to a physician about next steps in as little as 24 hours later is a significant step forward for public health.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.