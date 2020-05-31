Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Dentists Cleared To Reopen Statewide

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Dentist
Dentist Photo Credit: Pixabay

Dentists can now reopen for all services statewide as New York slowly reopens its economy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Sunday, May 31. Dental offices can get back to business beginning Monday, June 1.

Those offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.

That news comes as new COVID cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths all continue to decline.

There were 1,110 new COVID cases, bringing the statewide total to 370,770.

"The reduction in New York's new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were," Cuomo said. "We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don't backslide.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.