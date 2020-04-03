COVID-19: Cuomo 'Concerned' As Long Island Cases Climb To 12,024

There was more than 1,400 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in both Nassau and Suffolk as the total number of cases tops 10,000 in both counties, numbers New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “concerning.”

At his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, April 3, Cuomo confirmed that there were 1,437 new cases in Nassau, as the total rose to 12,024, and there were 1,408 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 10,154 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve been monitoring hotspots on a nightly basis so we can track the virus and see what’s happening. There are certain communities that have been hit harder, and you look at New York City, but we’re also seeing an increase on Long Island, which is something we’re concerned about,” Cuomo said.

“Long Island does not have as elaborate a healthcare system as New York City. It doesn’t have the same amount of resources on Long Island, and we’re seeing an increase in the number of cases there, and it has us very concerned.”

There have now been 22,178 positive COVID-19 cases on Long Island. Statewide, there have been 102,863 positive cases, which resulted in 2,935 deaths, up from 2,373 from the previous day.

Of the 102,863 positive cases, 14,810 people are currently hospitalized, including 3,731 ICU patients. Since the outbreak, 8,886 patients have been treated in New York hospitals and later discharged.

New York City and the nine counties that have the most COVID-19 cases, forming the state's Top 10, are listed here, with new cases in parentheses:

New York City: 57,159 (5,350);

Westchester: 12,251 (784);

Nassau: 12,024 (1,437);

Suffolk: 10,154 (1,408);

Rockland: 4,289 (538);

Orange: 2,397 (404);

Dutchess: 809 (142);

Erie: 720 (103);

Monroe: 464 (44);

Albany: 267 (14).

There have now been confirmed cases in every county in the state.

New York has been the state hit the hardest by the virus, with four times more confirmed cases than New Jersey (25,590), California (10,995), Michigan (10,791), and Louisiana (9,150).

Cuomo once again called on New York companies to manufacture essential equipment such as masks, gowns, and PPE needed for healthcare workers.

“We need companies to make the materials,” he said. “It’s unbelievable to me that in New York and in the United States we cannot make these materials. These are not complex materials, and the FDA has the specifications for manufacturers online.”

The governor also called on other states to provide equipment and personnel to help New York manage the peak of the virus. He then said that once New York gets over the hump, he, in turn, will do the same for other states once the virus spreads to them.

“We should be deploying in front of the virus as it works its way across the country. When our curve is over, New Yorkers are going to take what we’ve amassed, take our equipment and our personnel and our knowledge and we will go to any community that needs help,” Cuomo said.

“This has been hard personally. It’s hard to go through this all day, then it’s hard to stay up all night and watch the numbers tick up and you know you’re in charge at the ship. I don’t shirk at that responsibility. I’ve been through a lot of hard times and eventually you go through the darkness and find the light.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.