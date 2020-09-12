COVID-19: 1,680 New Long Island Cases Confirmed; Here's Latest Rundown By County

There were 1,680 newly confirmed COVID-19 reported in both Suffolk and Nassau counties as Long Island continues to contend with the second wave of the virus.

According to the state Department of Health, There were 972 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 69,996 since the pandemic began, while an additional 708 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 67,203 as of Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The current seven-day average infection rate has now soared past 5 percent for the first time since the spring, hitting 5.7 percent on Wednesday.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island held steady at 4.3 percent in Nassau and rose to 4.4 percent in Suffolk.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 9:

Islip: 19,314;

Brookhaven: 17,988;

Babylon: 10,439;

Huntington: 8,320;

Smithtown: 4,700;

Southampton: 2,054;

Riverhead: 1,317;

Southold: 631;

East Hampton: 562;

Shelter Island: 19.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,121;

Freeport: 2,544;

Elmont: 1,993;

Levittown: 1,994;

Uniondale: 1,910;

Hicksville: 1,833;

Valley Stream: 1,801;

East Meadow: 1,573;

Glen Cove: 1,537;

Franklin Square: 1,370;

Long Beach: 1,350;

Oceanside: 1,095;

Woodmere: 1,115;

Baldwin: 1,067;

Roosevelt: 978;

North Valley Stream: 880;

Plainview: 884.

New Cassel: 824.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, there were 194,595 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, resulting in 10,600 positive cases as the infection rate jumped to 5.44 percent. A total of 4,993 New Yorkers are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 4,835 and 95 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Projections have shown that following the holiday season, which extends through Jan. 2 next year, if the numbers hold steady, Long Island could see the positive infection rate jump from 3.24 percent to 18.13 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a recent COVID-19 briefing.

"During the height of the pandemic this spring, Suffolk County only saw 12 days over 1,000 new cases. I cannot stress enough the dangers posed by small indoor gatherings," County Executive Steve Bellone said this week. "Just because you are in your home with people you trust does not mean you are safe. If we don’t change our behaviors quickly our hospital system will be at risk of being overwhelmed and we will lose more lives.

"We did it once, we can do it again. While I know we are all tired, we have to do what we know works. Face coverings and social distance are our best tools in defeating this virus."

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

