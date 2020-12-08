COVID-19: 1,000-Plus New Long Island Cases Confirmed; Here's Latest Rundown By County

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Long Island, according to the latest data from the state.

According to the state Department of Health, There were 748 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 67,860 since the pandemic began, while an additional 534 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 65,632 as of Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The current seven-day average infection rate has now climbed past 4.15 percent for the first time since the spring.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island rose in both Suffolk and Nassau from 4.2 to 4.3 percent since the pandemic began.

Nassau County’s seven-day positivity rate has hit 4.8 percent, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said on Tuesday, Dec. 8, as hospitalizations have increased by 285 percent in the past month.

"To save lives and prevent further restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, we must do everything we can to hold the line," she said. "Right now hospital capacity is not a pressing threat in Nassau County, but the trend is heading in the wrong direction.

"At the peak of the pandemic, we had 2,600 patients hospitalized and 505 intubated," Curran continued. "As of yesterday, we have 337 hospitalized with COVID-19 and 32 intubated."

There were new COVID-19-related deaths in both counties, as the total hit 2,083 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,273 in Nassau.

Projections have shown that following the holiday season, which extends through Jan. 2 next year, if the numbers hold steady, Long Island could see the positive infection rate jump from 3.24 percent to 18.13 percent, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a recent COVID-19 briefing.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 8:

Islip: 19,036;

Brookhaven: 17,673;

Babylon: 10,298;

Huntington: 8,221;

Smithtown: 4,629;

Southampton: 2,033;

Riverhead: 1,298;

Southold: 623;

East Hampton: 555;

Shelter Island: 18.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,050;

Freeport: 2,462;

Elmont: 1,946;

Levittown: 1,925;

Uniondale: 1,869;

Hicksville: 1,773;

Valley Stream: 1,761;

East Meadow: 1,516;

Glen Cove: 1,512;

Franklin Square: 1,345;

Long Beach: 1,298;

Oceanside: 1,095;

Woodmere: 1,092;

Baldwin: 1,041;

Roosevelt: 955;

North Valley Stream: 862;

Plainview: 849.

New Cassel: 807.

Statewide, there have been a total of 20.75 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 713,129 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,232 COVID-19-related deaths.

"While the number of new COVID-19 cases is slightly lower today, there is no cause for celebration," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "Today’s infection rate remains above 6 percent once again, and (we've seen) four straight days of new cases over 1,000 (recently).

"To put this in perspective, during the height of the pandemic this spring, Suffolk County only saw 12 days over 1,000 new cases. I cannot stress enough the dangers posed by small indoor gatherings," he added. "Just because you are in your home with people you trust does not mean you are safe. If we don’t change our behaviors quickly our hospital system will be at risk of being overwhelmed and we will lose more lives.

"We did it once, we can do it again. While I know we are all tired, we have to do what we know works. Face coverings and social distance are our best tools in defeating this virus."

