Bottles With Explosive-Making Materials Found Outside Merrick School

Several bottles containing explosive-making devices were discovered just outside a New York elementary school.

Officers on Long Island responded to a call for a suspicious item in the rear parking lot of Levy Lakeside School in Merrick, located on Babylon Road at around 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 24.

The multiple plastic bottles containing explosive-making materials, one of which contained BBs, said police.

The items were tested, made safe and then transported off school grounds, according to police.

Police conducted a further investigation at surrounding schools in the area with negative results.

The Nassau County Police Department said it continues to intensify patrols throughout all areas of concern.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous. Police urge anyone who may see or hear anything suspicious to call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.