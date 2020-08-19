Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Alleged Serial Rapist Charged In Three Separate Long Island Attacks

An alleged serial rapist was arrested and charged in Nassau County
An alleged serial rapist is facing charges for allegedly assault three women in three separate attacks between 2015 and 2020.

Queens resident Adell Hardwick, of Hollis, was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and charged two counts of predatory sexual assault, three counts of rape, and three counts of criminal sexual act.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2015, a now-deceased woman was walking on Main Street in Hempstead when she was allegedly attacked by Hardwick and dragged to an abandoned house where she was allegedly forcibly raped and sodomized by the defendant.

A second woman was attacked at approximately 6 p.m. on June 4 last year, when Hardwick approached a woman inside Denton Green Park in Hempstead, pushed her toward a tree, raped, and sodomized her.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, a third woman reported she was leaving a local business and was allegedly approached from behind by Hardwick, who displayed a knife and brought her to an abandoned house on Hilton Avenue in Hempstead, where he allegedly raped and sodomized her.

Nassau County Police detectives arrested Hardwick on Thursday, April 23 after a re-examination of the cases when Hardwick’s DNA matched DNA found on the previous victims.

Hardwick, 32, was remanded following his arraignment. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 125 years to life in prison.

“Adell Hardwick allegedly preyed upon three women on the streets of Hempstead and brutally raped them,” Singas said. “These vicious attacks, which occurred between 2015 and 2020, are the marks of a serial predator. 

"Thanks to DNA matches on all three cases, we will aggressively seek justice for these women. Nassau County is safer now that this defendant is apprehended.”

