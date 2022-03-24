Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale Girl

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing girl.

Genesis Martinez, age 15, was reported missing around 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 23 in Uniondale.

According to detectives, Martinez was last seen at Uniondale High School around 7 a.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, long black hair, black eyes and wears glasses.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

