Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Long Island Man Kills Grandmother After Intentionally Striking Her With Vehicle, Police Say
News

Alert Issued For Missing Massapequa Woman

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Carol Amato
Carol Amato Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, was last seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 190 pounds, having black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a powder blue sweatshirt, and white Croc style shoes. 

Police say a possible destination is the Flushing, Queens area.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573- 7347 or call 911. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.