Alert Issued For Missing Massapequa Woman

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, was last seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 190 pounds, having black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a powder blue sweatshirt, and white Croc style shoes.

Police say a possible destination is the Flushing, Queens area.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573- 7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.