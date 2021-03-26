Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man.

Joshua Myers, 45, was last seen leaving his residence, located at 58 Glenmere Way, in Holbrook, on foot around 10 a.m., Friday, March 26, said the Suffolk County Police.

Myers is described as being 6-foot-6 inches tall and 260 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and a goatee.

He was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Myers’ location to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or 911.

