Alert Issued For Missing Long Beach 16-Year-Old Girl

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Angelina Hamann, of Long Beach, was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.

Hamann was reported missing around 7:30 p.m., said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Hamann is described as a female Hispanic, 4-foot-11, 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweater, and black pants.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

