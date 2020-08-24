Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Fatal Long Island Shooting

Know anything?

A $5,000 reward has been offered by police on Long Island as they attempt to locate a suspect who fatally shot a 27-year-old man in Westbury earlier this month.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers has issued a reward for information that helps investigators identify and locate a man implicated in a fatal hit-and-run that took place shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 on Union Avenue in Westbury.

The victim was later identified as Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez (shown above).

Police said the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooter or shooters has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

