Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Wanted For Threatening Nassau Store Worker Who Asked Him To Wear Mask
News

Alert Issued For Long Island 29-Year-Old Who's Been Missing For A Week

Daily Voice
Epifanio Colon
Epifanio Colon Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A 29-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Epifanio Colon, who stays in both East Islip and Brentwood, was reported missing on Monday, May 8 at approximately 8:20 p.m. after last being seen approximately 24 hours earlier, Suffolk County Police said.

He is 5-foot-7, approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on both his stomach and under his left eye, said police. Both of his ears are pierced.

Colon could be in Coram or Middle Island, according to police.

Anyone with information on Colon’s location is asked to call 911 or the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.