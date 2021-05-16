Alert Issued For Long Island 29-Year-Old Who's Been Missing For A Week

A 29-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Epifanio Colon, who stays in both East Islip and Brentwood, was reported missing on Monday, May 8 at approximately 8:20 p.m. after last being seen approximately 24 hours earlier, Suffolk County Police said.

He is 5-foot-7, approximately 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on both his stomach and under his left eye, said police. Both of his ears are pierced.

Colon could be in Coram or Middle Island, according to police.

Anyone with information on Colon’s location is asked to call 911 or the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

