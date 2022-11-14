51-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash In Hempstead, Police Say

A 51-year-old man has died following a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island.

New York State Police troopers were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a serious crash on the Southern State Parkway in the town of Hempstead.

A preliminary investigation found that Haynes Harris, age 40, of Baldwin, was driving westbound in a BMW M3 when he struck a Chevy Equinox from behind near exit 17, police said.

The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway onto the right shoulder, where the BMW then struck a guardrail before overturning and hitting a utility box.

A passenger in the BMW, identified as Adrian Hall, of New York City, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

Harris and the sole occupant of the Equinox were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other cars involved and no additional reports of injuries.

Following his release from the hospital, Harris was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and assault, all felonies.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and reckless driving while intoxicated.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District in Hempstead.

New York State Police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

