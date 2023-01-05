10-Year-Old Sexually Abused By Church Employee From Elmont, Police Say

A church employee from Long Island is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Daniel Butler, age 41, of Elmont, was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child, following an investigation by Nassau County Police.

Investigators said Butler sexually abused the victim in December 2022. The girl attended an after-school program at the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, located in Jamaica, Queens, where Butler serves as director.

She also spent time at his Rockmart Avenue home for childcare, according to police.

Butler was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Jan. 5, at Nassau County Court in Hempstead.

Both the Nassau County and New York City police departments are investigating whether there are additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

