1 Killed After LIRR Train Strikes Car On Tracks Between Hicksville, Huntington

Daily Voice
Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).
Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). Photo Credit: LIRR

Service on a stretch of the Long Island Rail Road was suspended for several hours after a train struck a car on the tracks, resulting in one fatality.

The incident happened just west of Huntington Station around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the LIRR.

As a result, Port Jefferson Branch service was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Huntington until just after 9:30 a.m.

The person killed was the driver of the car, and no reports of injuries on the train, according to Fox 5 New York.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

