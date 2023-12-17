New Legal Marijuana Dispensary In Farmingdale Sets Opening Date

Happy Days Dispensary, located at 105 Route 109 in Farmingdale, is slated to open Saturday, Dec. 23, according to an announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul — though that date isn't set in stone, the governor clarified.

As the second legal dispensary to open on Long Island since Strain Stars opened in July, also in Farmingdale, Happy Days joins the 37 other adult-use stores expected to open up shop in New York State in 2023.

Alongside the caption, “By the locals. For the locals,” Happy Days shared a progress video of the shop’s construction, confirming that it's gearing up for its soon-approaching opening.

Happy Days’ upcoming opening comes on the coattails of a pair of court-ordered injunctions brought against the state’s rollout of dispensaries on Monday, Aug. 7; in mid-November 2023, the New York State Cannabis Control Board (CCB) voted on a settlement agreement to allow the plan to continue on.

Additionally, Hochul said that in an effort to make the local cannabis market as inclusive as possible, eight of the new cannabis shops are majority Black-owned, five are Hispanic-owned, and nine are women-owned — meaning that, while 0.2 percent of dispensaries nationally are Black-owned, New York State’s percentage is 20.

“As New York expands the most equitable cannabis market in the nation, my administration remains committed to building a safe industry for all New Yorkers that will grow our small business community,” Hochul stated.

“These new dispensaries continue our mission of strengthening our legal market while at the same time helping to push out the bad actors who skirt our laws and undermine all we are trying to accomplish.”

To see the full list of dispensaries now open or opening soon across the state, click here.

