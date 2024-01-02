New Info: Here Are Potential Tracks For Cross-Country Storm Headed Toward Northeast

Meteorologists are now monitoring the track of the massive system which is barreling eastward from the Pacific.

It will then "dip over the southern Plains, grab Gulf of Mexico moisture and tap into cold air upon reaching the mid-Atlantic and New England regions" from Saturday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 7, according to AccuWeather.com.

After it nears the East Coast, two possible tracks are possible, one taking it toward the Northeast, and the other keeping it farther south. (See the first image above.)

While it's too early to make snowfall projections, the National Weather Service currently says snow is likely through the Northeast both overnight Saturday into Sunday and continuing during the day Sunday.

A more northerly track for the storm will mean more snowfall in the Northeast.

Dry conditions will continue on both Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Wednesday, Jan. 3 with mainly clear skies and a high temperature in the low 40s.

Thursday, Jan. 4 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Friday, Jan. 5 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

Saturday will start off partly sunny in advance of the storm's arrival. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s and the overnight low in the upper 20s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the timing and strength of the system.

