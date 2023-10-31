Overcast 49°

Murder-Suicide: Uniondale Man Kills Wife, Himself, Police Say

Two people who were found injured in their Long Island home were the subjects of a murder-suicide, authorities have determined.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via raymediagroup
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 29 just after 7 a.m. in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, a home on Newton Avenue, they found 43-year-old Vanessa Johnson-Williams and 45-year-old Ralph Williams unresponsive in their bedroom.

Both Williams and Johnson-Williams, husband and wife, had suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

Johnson-Williams was pronounced dead by hospital staff under an hour later.

Williams, who had been in serious condition when he was taken to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives with Nassau County Police claim that Williams intentionally killed his wife during an argument, and then killed himself. 

