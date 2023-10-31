Murder-Suicide: Uniondale Man Kills Wife, Himself, Police Say

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 29 just after 7 a.m. in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, a home on Newton Avenue, they found 43-year-old Vanessa Johnson-Williams and 45-year-old Ralph Williams unresponsive in their bedroom.

Both Williams and Johnson-Williams, husband and wife, had suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

Johnson-Williams was pronounced dead by hospital staff under an hour later.

Williams, who had been in serious condition when he was taken to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives with Nassau County Police claim that Williams intentionally killed his wife during an argument, and then killed himself.

