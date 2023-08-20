More Than $4.3 Million Awarded To Long Island Libraries For Upgrades

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the New York State Education Department announced that over $4.3 million will be given to libraries in the Long Island region to facilitate a variety of projects.

The award is part of a larger project which grants $34 to libraries statewide, allowing the construction of new buildings, the updating of electrical wiring and computer technology, and more.

“Thriving libraries are essential to thriving communities and to the wellbeing of all New Yorkers,” said the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Betty A. Rosa.

“This funding is not only critical to improving library infrastructure, but also to enriching the lives of New Yorkers in every region of the state.”

In all, Long Island libraries were granted $4,340,512.

While the grant can be used to upgrade broadband infrastructure, add EV charging stations, and more, NYSED urged that renovations to increase accessibility for disabled patrons are a high priority.

Both the Suffolk Cooperative and Nassau Library Systems are planning to address accessibility at libraries across Long Island, including parking lot projects at the new Medford Library (which will construct handicapped and EV parking spots) and the Plainedge Public Library (where current potholes and cracks make a bumpy lot that is not ADA compliant).

A full list of planned renovations can be found here.

The breakdown of the $34 million awarded statewide can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.