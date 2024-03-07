Monthslong Closures Planned For This Nassau County Interchange

Starting on Monday, March 11, and lasting through Friday, May 31, the interchange of the Nassau Expressway (State Route 878) and Seagirt Boulevard in Lawrence will be closed overnight, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and are meant to facilitate maintenance on the Seagirt Boulevard bridge.

The northbound Nassau Expressway will be closed from Seagirt Boulevard and Rock Hall Road.

Drivers will be detoured onto the westbound Seagirt Boulevard, then to the northbound Beach 9th Street, and finally onto Empire Avenue to return to the Nassau Expressway.

Similarly, the ramp from eastbound Seagrit Boulevard to the expressway will be closed. Drivers should take the same detour from Beach 9th Street to access the northbound Nassau Expressway.

Officials said that the ramp to the southbound Nassau Expressway for the Atlantic Beach Bridge will remain open.

Additional information will be displayed on the electronic signs near the interchange.

