Million-Dollar Winner: Massapequa Park Man Takes Home Top Lottery Prize

Keith Zarek, of Massapequa Park, claimed the $1 million New York Lottery’s VIP Millions prize on Thursday, May 4, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was purchased at J&Z Deli Grocery in Ridgewood, located at 67-11 Myrtle Avenue.

Zarek received his payment as a single lump sum and received a total of $651,000 after required withholdings.

According to lottery officials, there are still 25 $1 million top prizes and four $5 million prizes available on the VIP Millions ticket.

Players can check the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov at any time to check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game.

During the fiscal year 2021-2022, the NY Lottery scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales.

School districts in Nassau County received $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education during the same period of time.

