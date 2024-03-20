Man's Illegal Fireworks Contribute To Multi-Home Franklin Square Fire, Police Say

It happened on Tuesday, March 19 in Franklin Square, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 2:45 p.m. that day, a fire started in Louis Distefano’s garage at 800 Morton Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, the flames had allegedly begun to spread to other properties, including the fence of 812 Morton Avenue and the garage of 587 Hewlett Street.

During the fire, a set of fireworks that 57-year-old Distefano kept in his garage lit fire and set off. One of the fireworks fired off into the living room of his home, setting the couch on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Distefano was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful storage of explosives

Unlawful possession of explosives - without licenses and certificates

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, March 26.

