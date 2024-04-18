Man Runs In, Out Of Traffic, Throws Phone At Officer In Valley Stream: Police

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 17 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. that day, 41-year-old Robert Musmacher was reportedly running around the roadway, weaving in and out of traffic at N Central Avenue and Ethel Street and causing a hazard for himself and those driving in the area.

However, when police arrived at the scene, Musmacher refused to leave the road.

He allegedly became violent with officers, throwing his phone and hitting one in the head, injuring the officer.

Eventually, Musmacher (who is from Valley Stream) was apprehended. Both he and the injured officer were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

Musmacher is charged with:

Assault;

Resisting arrest; and

Criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court when it is medically practical to do so.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.