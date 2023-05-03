Man Punches, Stabs, Holds Captive Family Members In Manorhaven: Police

The incident occurred when police responded to a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, May 2 at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police.

Inside the kitchen of his Kirkwood Road home, Timothy Ibanez, age 44, had gotten into an argument with his sister, age 41, and mother, age 75.

When things escalated, Ibanez allegedly punched both women multiple times. He then stabbed both with a knife, authorities claim.

Ibanez reportedly held both victims inside the home for over an hour, until finally, they were able to escape to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Police claimed that Ibanez was arrested without incident.

Both the mother and sister were transported to local hospitals – the mother with one stab wound in her arm, and the sister with multiple stab wounds on various parts of her body.

Both victims are listed in stable condition.

Ibanez is charged with:

First-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts

Second-degree attempted murder, two counts

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, May 3 at First District Court.

