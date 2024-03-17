Man Nabbed With Guns During Brookville Traffic Stop, Police Say

It happened on Thursday, March 14 in Brookville, according to Nassau County Police.

Robert Abruzzese, age 49, was driving north on Route 107 near Wheatley Road in his 2023 Dodge Charger when police said he committed multiple traffic violations.

However, when they pulled the Lindenhurst man over, they allegedly found an imitation Glock 9mm and a real, loaded Smith and Wesson .38 revolver in the vehicle.

Abruzzese is charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts;

Possession of a dangerous weapon; and

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, March 15.

