Man Nabbed With Guns During Brookville Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Long Island man pulled over for traffic infractions soon found himself with more charges after police said they found weapons in his car.

Robert Abruzzese, age 49, was arrested after police found two weapons (one real revolver and one imitation pistol) in his car.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Thursday, March 14 in Brookville, according to Nassau County Police.

Robert Abruzzese, age 49, was driving north on Route 107 near Wheatley Road in his 2023 Dodge Charger when police said he committed multiple traffic violations.

However, when they pulled the Lindenhurst man over, they allegedly found an imitation Glock 9mm and a real, loaded Smith and Wesson .38 revolver in the vehicle.

Abruzzese is charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts;
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon; and
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, March 15.  

