Man Nabbed For Shooting 15-Year-Old In Farmingdale: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Farmingdale, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 5:45 p.m. that day, Terrance K. Alston was at Allen Park, located at 99 Motor Avenue, when he reportedly shot a 15-year-old teenage boy in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Police said the teenage victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Alston, age 24 of Wyandanch, was arrested two days later and charged with the following:

Attempted murder; and

Criminal use of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Jan. 18.

