Man Nabbed For Shooting 15-Year-Old In Farmingdale: Police

A 24-year-old Long Island man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a teenage boy at a park, police said.

Terrance K. Alston, age 24 of Wyandanch, was arrested after he allegedly shot a teenage boy in a Farmingdale park.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Sophie Grieser
The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Farmingdale, according to Nassau County Police.

At about 5:45 p.m. that day, Terrance K. Alston was at Allen Park, located at 99 Motor Avenue, when he reportedly shot a 15-year-old teenage boy in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Police said the teenage victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Alston, age 24 of Wyandanch, was arrested two days later and charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder; and
  • Criminal use of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Jan. 18. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

