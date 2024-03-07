Man Nabbed For Car Break-In, More In Cedarhurst: Police

It happened on Tuesday, March 5 in Cedarhurst, according to Nassau County Police.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., police said East Meadow man Thomas E. Taylor, age 53, was caught on camera rummaging through a car in front of a Cedarhurst home.

After he took a few items, Taylor allegedly used the garage door remote inside the car to open the house’s garage.

He went inside the garage but ended up leaving on foot without taking anything else.

Police found Taylor in Inwood hours after the incident, where he was arrested and charged with attempted burglary. He was also discovered to have a warrant out in his name for criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned for his most recent charge at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, March 6.

