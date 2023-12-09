Man Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Oceanside Intersection

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 in Oceanside.

While attempting to cross Merrick Road in the vicinity of Oceanside Road a man was struck by a 2020 Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Merrick Road, Nassau County Police said.

The man suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 a.m. by a Nassau County Police Medic. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Honda Accord remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

