Man Injured During Crash At Oceanside Intersection

It happened in Oceanside on Tuesday, March 26.

According to Nassau County Police, the man was driving his 2015 Honda motorcycle on South Long Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m.

When he was near the intersection of Sietz Avenue, he was struck by a 43-year-old man driving a 2020 Toyota.

The victim suffered multiple injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, where police said he was in stable condition. Additionally, the Toyota driver suffered minor injuries and was similarly taken in for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

