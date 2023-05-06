Man In SUV Attempts To Lure Girls Walking Home From School In Wantagh: Police

The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Wantagh.

The girls, both age 11, were walking home from school on Twin Lane North when a gray SUV drove up next to them, Nassau County Police said.

The operator of the vehicle told the girls to come over to his vehicle, the girls refused and fled the scene, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen traveling toward Wantagh Avenue, said police.

The man is described as being white, in his 30s to 40s, with a heavy build, short black hair, and a short beard.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

