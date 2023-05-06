A Few Clouds 69°

SHARE

Man In SUV Attempts To Lure Girls Walking Home From School In Wantagh: Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure two girls in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

A photo release by police of the gray SUV.
A photo release by police of the gray SUV. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Friday, May 5 in Wantagh.

The girls, both age 11, were walking home from school on Twin Lane North when a gray SUV drove up next to them, Nassau County Police said. 

The operator of the vehicle told the girls to come over to his vehicle, the girls refused and fled the scene, according to police. 

The vehicle was last seen traveling toward Wantagh Avenue, said police.

The man is described as being white, in his 30s to 40s, with a heavy build, short black hair, and a short beard. 

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE