Overcast 65°

SHARE

Man In Critical Condition Following Uniondale DWI Crash, Driver Arrested: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for his role in a car crash that left the victim in critical condition, police announced.

Eric O. Wheatley, aged 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit a 60-year-old walking on the street, leaving him in critical condition, police said.
Eric O. Wheatley, aged 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit a 60-year-old walking on the street, leaving him in critical condition, police said. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. in Uniondale, Nassau County Police reported.

A 60-year-old man was walking northbound on Front Street at New York Avenue when he was reportedly struck by a 2018 Mercedes Benz sedan, driven by 44-year-old Uniondale resident Eric O. Wheatley, authorities said.

The victim sustained head trauma and was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Wheatley is charged with:

  • Second-degree vehicular assault
  • DWI

He is next scheduled to appear in First District Court on Friday, June 16. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE