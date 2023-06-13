Man In Critical Condition Following Uniondale DWI Crash, Driver Arrested: Police

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. in Uniondale, Nassau County Police reported.

A 60-year-old man was walking northbound on Front Street at New York Avenue when he was reportedly struck by a 2018 Mercedes Benz sedan, driven by 44-year-old Uniondale resident Eric O. Wheatley, authorities said.

The victim sustained head trauma and was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Wheatley is charged with:

Second-degree vehicular assault

DWI

He is next scheduled to appear in First District Court on Friday, June 16.

