Man In Critical Condition Following Baldwin Crash

A man hit by a car while crossing a busy Long Island highway is in critical condition, according to police.

Sunrise Highway near Harrison Avenue.

The crash happened on Thursday, March 7 in Baldwin.

Nassau County Police said that just before 9 p.m., a 70-year-old man was walking across Sunrise Highway, heading south near Harrison Avenue when he was struck by a 2013 Nissan, which was heading east.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, suffered serious injuries to his head and body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

