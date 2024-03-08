Man In Critical Condition Following Baldwin Crash

The crash happened on Thursday, March 7 in Baldwin.

Nassau County Police said that just before 9 p.m., a 70-year-old man was walking across Sunrise Highway, heading south near Harrison Avenue when he was struck by a 2013 Nissan, which was heading east.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, suffered serious injuries to his head and body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.