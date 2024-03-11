Man Fakes Robbery In East Meadow, Police Say

Enrique Hurtado Mazada, a Hicksville resident, was arrested on Friday, March 8, Nassau County Police announced.

Mazada, whose age was not released, had originally reported that he had been robbed on Monday, February 26.

At about 3 a.m. that day, he claimed that he had been carjacked and assaulted by two unknown people, eventually ending in multiple injuries and the loss of Mazada’s car.

However, an investigation revealed that no part of Mazada’s claim had been true, police said.

He was taken into custody in East Meadow and charged with:

Falsely reporting an incident

Making a punishable false statement.

Mazada was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Hempstead’s First District Court.

