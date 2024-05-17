Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Man Exposes, Touches Himself At Roosevelt Field Mall, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a mall food court.

Irvin Acevedo Ayala, age 27. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It happened in Garden City on Thursday, May 16, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10 a.m., Irvin Acevedo Ayala, age 27 of Hempstead, was at the Roosevelt Field Mall food court, located at 630 Old Country Road.

He allegedly approached a 62-year-old woman, who was also in the food court, and began exposing and touching his genitals.

Police located him nearby and he was arrested without incident.

Ayala is charged with public lewdness.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due in court on Thursday, June 6.

Additionally, authorities urges that anyone who feels they may have also been a victim of Ayala’s to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

