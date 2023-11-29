Fair 36°

Man Chokes At Disability Center In Levittown, Is Saved By Quick Thinking: Police

A Long Island man at a disability center who turned blue after choking on his food was saved when a faculty member sprang into action.

A 58-year-old man's life was saved when a faculty member at his disability center noticed him joking, starting CPR before authorities could arrive.

Sophie Grieser
It happened on Monday, Nov. 27 in Levittown.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man started to choke while he was eating food at the Adults and Children with Learning & Developmental Disabilities Center (ACLD), located at 2940-42 Hempstead Turnpike.

Luckily, a 60-year-old employee, who has not been named, noticed the man had turned blue and began to perform CPR until authorities arrived.

Using a Life Vac device, police were able to dislodge the food from the man’s throat. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is currently in stable condition, officials reported.

