Long Island Businesses, Homes Damaged During Severe Weather Eligible For Recovery Loans: Hochul

The loans will be available for Long Islanders starting on Friday, March 15, according to an announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“New Yorkers and their businesses should not have to carry the burden of storm recovery alone, and these loans will go a long way in helping those impacted build back better and stronger,” she said.

The announcement comes nearly two months after a multi-hazard weather event hit much of the state and Long Island on January 9 and 10, dropping a shocking 3.5 inches of rain which, combined with the high tide, caused severe flooding throughout the area.

Both counties issued states of emergency for the weather.

Now, the governor hopes the low-interest disaster loans, provided by the US Small Business Administration (SBA), will be able to help citizens recover.

Three types of loans are available — Business Physical Disaster Loans (to repair or replace property owned by a business), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (to help small businesses meet financial obligations that can’t be met because of storm damages), and Home Disaster Loans (for homeowners and renters).

Hochul said the SBA will set up two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers, where Long Islanders can apply in person for the loans.

The first will be at the Babylon Town Hall, located at 200 Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst. The second will be at the Mastic Recreation Center, located at 15 Herkimer Street in Mastic.

Both will open after Friday, March 15. For more information on the locations and hours, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.