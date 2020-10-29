Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Video: Long Island Boy Wows Judges On 'The Voice'

Zak Failla
Carter Rubin performs "Before You Go" during The Voice Blind Auditions.
Carter Rubin performs "Before You Go" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Video Credit: The Voice

A Long Island teen was in the middle of a tug-of-war between two of the country’s biggest recording artists after taking centerstage and starring on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Carter Rubin, a 15-year-old Shoreham resident, impressed both judges Gwen Stefani and John Legend with his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” on the popular show, as the two celebrities sought to represent the teenager as his coach.

“You do not look like your voice,” Stefani said when she spoke after Rubin's song. “I can’t believe what I am hearing and seeing right now. This is a shock.”

Legend also tried to persuade Rubin, adding “Carter, I turned for you very early on. You sounded polished, you sounded strong, your voice has control, which a lot of people your age wouldn’t have, and your tone is just piercing and brilliant. It just shimmers out there.”

The two went back-and-forth lobbying for Rubin to choose them as his mentor, with Rubin ultimately choosing Stefani as his coach.

“Both of you are so amazing,” the 15-year-old said. “I am going to go with my gut. Sorry, this is so hard. I am going to go with Gwen.”

Rubin can be seen on “The Voice” at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

