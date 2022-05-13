This Port Washington Shop Voted No. 1 For Best Ice Cream On Long Island

Just in time for the sweltering days of summer, a well-known and yummy Nassau County ice cream shop has been voted the Best on Long Island.

According to a poll from Bethpage Best of Long Islanders, Sweet Treats on the Wharf (Douglas & James Homemade Ice Cream) in Port Washington has taken home the crown for best ice cream for 2022.

It's easy to understand why with its homemade ice cream and fun shop chocked full of antiques to keep you interested while you wait in the line that's always present.

Besides ice cream of all kinds, the shop also serves up good old-fashioned ice cream sodas, shaved ice, sorbet, and soft serve, as well as their hand-scooped.

If that's not enough to get you through the door, maybe the old-time candy will draw you in.

Visitors and residents alike love the shop so expect a wait.

The shop is located at 405 Main St., Port Washington.

