This Nassau County Eatery Serves Up Best Burgers On Long Island, Voters Say

A longtime eatery has continued its streak of being voted the restaurant that serves the best burgers on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

All American Hamburger Drive-In, located in Nassau County, was voted as having the best burgers by Long Islanders in 2022, continuing its years-long streak of winning in the category, the website reported.

Located at 4286 Merrick Road in Massapequa, the business has been serving customers on Long Island since 1963.

"Best burgers on Long Island!!! The live up to the hype for sure - burgers, fries, fish sandwich...everything is delicious," Melissa L., of Hicksville, wrote in a Yelp review. "The service is fast, you really don't wait more than ten minutes even when the line is out the door."

