Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man
Lifestyle

This Nassau County Eatery Serves Up Best Burgers On Long Island, Voters Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
All American Hamburger Drive-In, 4286 Merrick Road in Massapequa
All American Hamburger Drive-In, 4286 Merrick Road in Massapequa Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A longtime eatery has continued its streak of being voted the restaurant that serves the best burgers on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

All American Hamburger Drive-In, located in Nassau County, was voted as having the best burgers by Long Islanders in 2022, continuing its years-long streak of winning in the category, the website reported.

Located at 4286 Merrick Road in Massapequa, the business has been serving customers on Long Island since 1963.

"Best burgers on Long Island!!! The live up to the hype for sure - burgers, fries, fish sandwich...everything is delicious," Melissa L., of Hicksville, wrote in a Yelp review. "The service is fast, you really don't wait more than ten minutes even when the line is out the door."

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.