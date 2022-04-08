This Nassau County Eatery Serves Up Best Bagels On Long Island, Voters Say

Hey, bagel lovers, the news is out that A&S Bagels has been voted the best bagel shop on Long Island.

Yep, we know that everyone has their own favorite bagel shop, but according to Bethpage Best of Long Island, A&S Bagels in Franklin Square received more votes than any other on the island.

Many voters pointed to the shop's kettle boiled and then baked bagels and their vast selection of choices.

The lineup of bagels includes everything from the traditional plain, sesame, garlic, and salt varieties to more offbeat selections, including blueberry and cheddar cheese.

Best of Long Island says "A&S Bagels was likely also selected thanks to its wide selection of cream cheeses and sandwiches, including multiple egg options and “The Greg Special” with bacon, chicken cutlet, Russian dressing, lettuce, and tomato."

Another reason is the shop is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The shop is located at 761 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. Call 516-326-9288.

Click here to read the Bethpage Best of Long Island lineup.

