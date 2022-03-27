Contact Us
This Nassau County Chef Voted Long Island's Best

Nicole Valinote
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill in Merrick
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill in Merrick Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The man who runs the kitchen of a popular seafood restaurant was voted the best chef on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Chef Stephen Rosenbluth, who works at Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill in Merrick, was voted Long Island's best chef in 2022, the site said.

According to the announcement, Rosenbluth has worked at the eatery since 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience working at numerous restaurants.

He also worked as a fisherman in Montauk before he became a chef, Bethpage Best of Long Island reported.

Read the full announcement here.

