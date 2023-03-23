This East Meadow Eatery Serves Up Best Burgers On Long Island, Voters Say

Those looking for a high-caliber hamburger need look no further than this Long Island eatery, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Burger City, located in East Meadow at 1900 Hempstead Turnpike, was voted as having the best burger on Long Island for 2023, the website announced.

Opened in 2015, Burger City serves up “the freshest and most flavorful burgers and fries you’ve ever tasted,” owners Johnny Giaco and Jimmy Roggio said on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

Diners can choose from several signature burgers, like the Big City Burger, made with two quarter-pound burgers, double cheese, and bacon, served with pickles, onion, and ketchup.

There’s also the Boss Burger, topped with onion rings, bacon, and honey bourbon bacon sauce.

In addition to hamburgers, Burger City serves up hot dogs and chicken sandwiches, along with several sides like onion rings, sweet potato tots, and cheese fries.

Since opening its doors, the eatery has garnered hundreds of positive reviews online, including one from K’andake M., who dubbed it as the best spot for cheap, fresh burgers.

“They have the best French fries and are always served quick,” she said. “I haven’t had anything that wasn’t good. The price is the bonus.”

“Quarter pounder with cheese and bacon was one of the best burgers I’ve ever tasted and that black and white shake was fantastic,” Bernadette D., of Jamaica, Queens, said on Yelp. “But babyyyyyy those onion rings were the best part of the my meal.”

Burger City is open daily. Find out more on its website.

Click here for the full story from Bethpage Best of Long Island.

