This Bethpage Eatery Serves Up LI's Best Chinese Takeout, Voters Say

In the battle for takeout supremacy, a Long Island Chinese restaurant outpaces the competition, according to voters.

For the fourth year in a row, those voters on Best of Long Island have named The Orient in Bethpage the best Chinese takeout.

A quick look at the menu hints at why diners may be so keen.

Since 2002, The Orient has been serving a wide array of traditional Chinese and Chinese-American dishes like Kung Pao Chicken, Moo Shu Pork, and Young Chow Fried Rice.

On Yelp, satisfied diners have called out other favorites like the Peking Pork Spare Rib, Sesame Chicken, and Low Mein.

During the week hungry customers can enjoy daily lunch specials until 3 p.m. that include an entree, fried or white rice, and a choice of eggroll, soda or soup.

June will mark 20 years since The Orient first opened its doors on Hicksville Road.

Manager Raymond Tan attributes the restaurant’s popularity to the “top-quality ingredients” used in all of their dishes.

“So many popular dishes,” Tan said. “Chicken dishes, steak dishes, the pork tenderloin, they’re all very good.”

The Orient is located at 623 Hicksville Rd. in Bethpage and is open daily. Learn more on their website.

