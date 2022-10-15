Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene

A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene.

The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.

Actors in the movie include Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Broderick, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, and more, according to IMDB.

Set to premier in Summer 2023, the Columbia Pictures film is written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky. A plot has not yet been announced.

Click here to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.