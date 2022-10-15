Contact Us
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene

Cecilia Levine
Matthew Broderick, Hasan Minhaj, Jennifer Lawrence and Kyle Mooney are starring in "No Hard Feelings," according to IMDB. Photo Credit: FroxX  Wikipedia (Broderick)/Hasan Minhaj Instagram/ Tabercil Flickr via Wikipedia (Lawrence)/Kyle Mooney Instagram

A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene.

The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.

Actors in the movie include Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Broderick, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, and more, according to IMDB.

Set to premier in Summer 2023, the Columbia Pictures film is written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky. A plot has not yet been announced. 

Click here to apply.

