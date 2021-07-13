'So Many Flavors': Nassau County Cafe Known For Its Homemade Gelato

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Yelpers have complimented the cafe's gelato selection, which its website advertises as having more than 90 flavors.

In the summer heat, many Long Islanders are on the lookout for the perfect frozen treat. 

For some, homemade frozen gelato from a cafe might just hit the spot. 

International Delight Cafe received four stars on Yelp from nearly 180 reviews. It's located in Bellmore at 22 Bedford Ave.

Yelpers have complimented the business' gelato selection, which its website advertises as having more than 90 flavors.

"So many flavors," Julia S., of New Hyde Park, wrote. "SO MANY! There were probably 50 or more. I sampled around five or so, and settled on a scoop of turtle brownie. It had pecan pieces and brownie pieces and it was ridiculously tasty. They also had dairy-free and vegan flavors which I love that they offer.

Reviewers have also praised the various meals the restaurant serves, which include breakfast meals like omelets and bagels, and also burgers, sandwiches and more.

"All their dishes of freshly-made," Aileen R., of Oceanside, wrote in her review. "The hamburgers are delicious and the waffles and ice gelato can't be beat. Whether you're looking for a bite to eat or just looking to have dessert this is your go-to place."

The cafe offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery services, and it is open Monday through Sunday.

