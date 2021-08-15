Restaurant Run By Long Island Couple Offers Taco Tuesdays, Summer Menu

A Long Island restaurant run by a husband and wife who grew up in the area offers guests an evolving menu, which the owners say incorporates local ingredients.

Leilu, located at 10 New St. in Huntington, was opened in the summer of 2019 by James and Meghan LaCourte.

The couple was born and raised in Huntington.

The restaurant's name comes from a combination of the couple's daughters' names, Leila and Lucie.

The owners say they incorporate local ingredients in their dishes.

"The menu itself will hold on to some guest favorites, but rotate through seasonal ingredients in order to hold true to sourcing locally and supporting local Long Island and New York businesses," they said.

Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, and the menu features omelets, French toast sticks, and also a chicken and waffles dish, which is made with cheesy waffles topped with fried thigh meat and served with maple butter and spicy honey.

The restaurant's summer dinner menu includes sharable dishes, like loaded pretzels and fried calamari, along with a variety of burgers, pasta dishes and a "build your own rice bowl" option.

Leilu also has a "Taco Tuesday" menu, and in addition to a variety of tacos, guests can order margaritas, with flavors including classic, watermelon, blood orange and more.

"There is something for everyone on the menu with phenomenal food & drinks. I love coming here in the summer & sitting outside," Lilly E., of Huntington, wrote in a Yelp review. "It is also very cozy sitting by the bar in the winter. The owners are also very kind people, which makes me love the restaurant even more."

