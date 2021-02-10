Popular Roadside Long Island Restaurant Stands Out For Takeout

A popular Long Island roadside eatery was well-prepared for the rush of takeout orders that have overtaken the restaurant industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greek Bites Grill and Cafe in Moriches has built up a reputation for serving satisfying Medeteranian food-to-go, quickly as well as providing a charming indoor and outdoor dining experience.

Located on Montauk Highway, Greek Bites serves lunch and dinner with a menu that features tzatziki, hummus, skordalia, grilled chicken with pita, spinach and cheese pie, Greek salad, and homemade desserts.

Spiro and Dimitra Laopodis opened Greek Bites in 2007 with a dedication to running a family business that serves “authentic, homemade Greek cuisine,” according to greekbitesgrill.com.

In online reviews, people praised menu items such as Greek Bites’ gyro, grilled chicken cutlet, fried zucchini, chicken Caesar pita, spicy feta cheese spread, and fries.

Yelp critic Karen D. of Middle Island described Greek Bites as a wonderful, fresh restaurant with a young, energetic staff.

“Atmosphere: small inside but not intended for dining in, outside they have tables with umbrellasService: quick and painless, they have a lot of young adults working here with energy and the ability to balance many different orders and customersFood: very flavorful! My husband felt the falafel was on the drier side, but I didn't think it was! The gyro meat is amazing, the tatziki and tahini sauces are wonderful and freshDessert: I always get the homemade Oreo mousse cheesecake, it's to die forWould recommend for anyone who loves Mediterranean food :)”

- Karen D. of Middle Island, August 2020

Greek Bites Grill and Cafe, 183 Montauk Highway, Moriches, is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. Contact the cafe at (631) 874-0700 or greekbitesgrill.com.

